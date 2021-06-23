Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-4-6

(six, four, six)

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

4-2-1-0

(four, two, one, zero)

4-9-5-1

(four, nine, five, one)

10-25-29-31-60, Cash Ball: 4

(ten, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

9-2-9-4-8

(nine, two, nine, four, eight)

9-5-8-4-2

(nine, five, eight, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

13-20-40-51-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, twenty, forty, fifty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service