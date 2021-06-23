Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
2-7-1-0
(two, seven, one, zero)
8-2-9-2
(eight, two, nine, two)
4-0-4-1
(four, zero, four, one)
05-07-17-19-33, Cash Ball: 2
(five, seven, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three; Cash Ball: two)
04-16-22-24-42
(four, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $379,000
1-2-6-1-6
(one, two, six, one, six)
5-9-6-2-1
(five, nine, six, two, one)
01-26-48-51-59, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(one, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
