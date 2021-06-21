Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-18-21-36-39
(ten, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
Comments