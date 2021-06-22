Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

5-5-0

(five, five, zero)

9-0-6-7

(nine, zero, six, seven)

3-8-2-1

(three, eight, two, one)

9-2-7-4

(nine, two, seven, four)

26-29-41-57-60, Cash Ball: 4

(twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-one, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

10-18-21-36-39

(ten, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

9-1-0-9-1

(nine, one, zero, nine, one)

0-7-0-0-2

(zero, seven, zero, zero, two)

01-14-26-33-36-41

(one, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

