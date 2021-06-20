Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3-1-1, FB: 5

(three, one, one; FB: five)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 20, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

June 20, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 20, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 20, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 7:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service