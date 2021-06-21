Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-6-1

(zero, six, one)

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

9-2-3

(nine, two, three)

7-4-3-8

(seven, four, three, eight)

5-5-8-4

(five, five, eight, four)

7-2-3-6

(seven, two, three, six)

21-39-41-45-58, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

01-13-25-32-40

(one, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $194,000

1-1-0-0-5

(one, one, zero, zero, five)

3-7-2-2-6

(three, seven, two, two, six)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 21, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 21, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 20, 2021 11:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 20, 2021 11:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 20, 2021 11:02 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

June 20, 2021 11:02 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service