Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

8-1-7-9, FB: 5

(eight, one, seven, nine; FB: five)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 2:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

June 20, 2021 2:43 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 20, 2021 2:43 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 20, 2021 2:43 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 2:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 2:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service