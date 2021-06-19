Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

02-07-18-32-37, Power-Up: 2

(two, seven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

2-8-8, FB: 5

(two, eight, eight; FB: five)

1-4-9, FB: 6

(one, four, nine; FB: six)

8-1-7-9, FB: 5

(eight, one, seven, nine; FB: five)

9-2-9-2, FB: 6

(nine, two, nine, two; FB: six)

04-22-35-38-39, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(four, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

