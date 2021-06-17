Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-20-33-37-40
(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty)
