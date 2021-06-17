Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

0-5-3-9

(zero, five, three, nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 17, 2021 10:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 17, 2021 10:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

June 17, 2021 10:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 17, 2021 10:12 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

June 17, 2021 10:12 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 17, 2021 10:12 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service