SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

04-20-26-30-32, Power-Up: 2

(four, twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

4-2-3, FB:

(four, two, three; FB: zero)

4-9-5, FB: 6

(four, nine, five; FB: six)

8-9-5-3, FB:

(eight, nine, five, three; FB: zero)

8-3-3-3, FB: 6

(eight, three, three, three; FB: six)

19-29-34-44-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

