Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
11-18-19-22-31
(eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
11-18-19-22-31
(eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments