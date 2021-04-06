Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

09-14-29-33-36

(nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $178,000

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

April 06, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

April 05, 2021 11:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

April 05, 2021 11:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

April 05, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

April 05, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

April 05, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service