Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
2-8-7-2
(two, eight, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
2-8-7-2
(two, eight, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
The odds of winning were 1-in-600,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments