SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

0-4-0

(zero, four, zero)

2-8-7-2

(two, eight, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

