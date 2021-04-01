Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
0-7-4-7
(zero, seven, four, seven)
6-3-8-6
(six, three, eight, six)
19-36-41-46-55, Cash Ball: 1
(nineteen, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-five; Cash Ball: one)
1-1-3-6-4
(one, one, three, six, four)
0-3-2-9-4
(zero, three, two, nine, four)
01-11-20-22-32-35
(one, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
