By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

4-7-2

(four, seven, two)

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

1-6-5-9

(one, six, five, nine)

8-3-1-2

(eight, three, one, two)

1-9-0-7

(one, nine, zero, seven)

02-27-35-46-55, Cash Ball: 2

(two, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-six, fifty-five; Cash Ball: two)

06-16-19-39-42

(six, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

2-3-6-4-6

(two, three, six, four, six)

7-0-8-5-4

(seven, zero, eight, five, four)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

03-10-44-55-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, ten, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

