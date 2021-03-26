Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
7-3-0-3
(seven, three, zero, three)
8-6-2-0
(eight, six, two, zero)
05-12-24-42-59, Cash Ball: 3
(five, twelve, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
1-6-0-3-4
(one, six, zero, three, four)
9-6-7-9-0
(nine, six, seven, nine, zero)
04-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
