Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

6-6-8

(six, six, eight)

7-3-0-3

(seven, three, zero, three)

8-6-2-0

(eight, six, two, zero)

05-12-24-42-59, Cash Ball: 3

(five, twelve, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

1-6-0-3-4

(one, six, zero, three, four)

9-6-7-9-0

(nine, six, seven, nine, zero)

04-25-37-46-67, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $238 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 26, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

March 26, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

March 26, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

March 26, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

March 26, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 26, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service