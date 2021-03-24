Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

10-24-26-37-40

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty)

