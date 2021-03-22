Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-05-24-31-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(three, five, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-05-24-31-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(three, five, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments