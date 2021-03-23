Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-7-7
(one, seven, seven)
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
7-9-6-4
(seven, nine, six, four)
5-3-2-0
(five, three, two, zero)
3-0-1-3
(three, zero, one, three)
09-26-31-47-58, Cash Ball: 2
(nine, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
17-27-30-32-36
(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $580,000
0-8-9-0-9
(zero, eight, nine, zero, nine)
3-2-9-4-9
(three, two, nine, four, nine)
13-15-16-36-43-47
(thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
