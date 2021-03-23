Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

7-9-6-4

(seven, nine, six, four)

5-3-2-0

(five, three, two, zero)

3-0-1-3

(three, zero, one, three)

09-26-31-47-58, Cash Ball: 2

(nine, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

17-27-30-32-36

(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $580,000

0-8-9-0-9

(zero, eight, nine, zero, nine)

3-2-9-4-9

(three, two, nine, four, nine)

13-15-16-36-43-47

(thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

