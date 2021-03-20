Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

5-9-8

(five, nine, eight)

1-4-9

(one, four, nine)

6-2-9-4

(six, two, nine, four)

6-4-2-7

(six, four, two, seven)

5-8-2-2

(five, eight, two, two)

28-33-38-50-59, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

08-13-16-18-21

(eight, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

4-8-1-0-4

(four, eight, one, zero, four)

3-4-8-9-3

(three, four, eight, nine, three)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

01-06-22-42-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(one, six, twenty-two, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

