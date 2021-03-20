Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
5-9-8
(five, nine, eight)
1-4-9
(one, four, nine)
6-2-9-4
(six, two, nine, four)
6-4-2-7
(six, four, two, seven)
5-8-2-2
(five, eight, two, two)
28-33-38-50-59, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
08-13-16-18-21
(eight, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
4-8-1-0-4
(four, eight, one, zero, four)
3-4-8-9-3
(three, four, eight, nine, three)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
01-06-22-42-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(one, six, twenty-two, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
Comments