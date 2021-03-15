Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
4-2-4-6-2
(four, two, four, six, two)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
4-2-4-6-2
(four, two, four, six, two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments