Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-3-6

(seven, three, six)

1-6-2

(one, six, two)

1-8-2

(one, eight, two)

1-9-9-8

(one, nine, nine, eight)

4-7-2-6

(four, seven, two, six)

7-6-8-5

(seven, six, eight, five)

06-16-25-40-49, Cash Ball: 1

(six, sixteen, twenty-five, forty, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

03-16-17-29-38

(three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

6-7-8-4-1

(six, seven, eight, four, one)

9-8-5-8-8

(nine, eight, five, eight, eight)

04-33-46-58-65, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

