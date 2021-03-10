Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)
1-6-2
(one, six, two)
1-8-2
(one, eight, two)
1-9-9-8
(one, nine, nine, eight)
4-7-2-6
(four, seven, two, six)
7-6-8-5
(seven, six, eight, five)
06-16-25-40-49, Cash Ball: 1
(six, sixteen, twenty-five, forty, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
03-16-17-29-38
(three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
6-7-8-4-1
(six, seven, eight, four, one)
9-8-5-8-8
(nine, eight, five, eight, eight)
04-33-46-58-65, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2
(four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
Comments