Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
8-9-3
(eight, nine, three)
5-7-2-2
(five, seven, two, two)
4-9-0-1
(four, nine, zero, one)
4-1-2-1
(four, one, two, one)
21-26-39-55-57, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)
29-35-36-38-39
(twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
7-4-1-7-4
(seven, four, one, seven, four)
3-2-8-9-8
(three, two, eight, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
Comments