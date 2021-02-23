Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

6-0-1

(six, zero, one)

0-1-5-1

(zero, one, five, one)

2-1-5-6

(two, one, five, six)

2-0-0-4

(two, zero, zero, four)

04-17-27-35-49, Cash Ball: 1

(four, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

06-16-24-38-42

(six, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two)

2-9-0-0-6

(two, nine, zero, zero, six)

8-0-5-3-2

(eight, zero, five, three, two)

05-07-09-20-57, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(five, seven, nine, twenty, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

