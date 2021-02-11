Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-2-5

(four, two, five)

8-4-9

(eight, four, nine)

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

5-8-5-6

(five, eight, five, six)

7-4-4-3

(seven, four, four, three)

6-3-0-5

(six, three, zero, five)

04-17-23-27-38, Cash Ball: 3

(four, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

06-07-10-14-32

(six, seven, ten, fourteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $382,000

4-3-0-7-6

(four, three, zero, seven, six)

9-9-0-7-9

(nine, nine, zero, seven, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

15-39-58-63-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(fifteen, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

