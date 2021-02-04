Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
01-09-15-20-24-25
(one, nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five)
