Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

02-13-23-28-41

(two, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

February 02, 2021 12:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

February 02, 2021 12:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

February 01, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

February 01, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 01, 2021 11:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 01, 2021 8:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service