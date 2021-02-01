Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-4-4

(eight, four, four)

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

6-4-8-3

(six, four, eight, three)

6-3-0-2

(six, three, zero, two)

18-26-33-58-59, Cash Ball: 4

(eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: four)

8-1-7-3-6

(eight, one, seven, three, six)

3-5-5-6-3

(three, five, five, six, three)

01-07-10-26-28-32

(one, seven, ten, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

February 01, 2021 11:14 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 01, 2021 11:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 01, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

February 01, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 01, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

February 01, 2021 8:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service