Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

1-6-1

(one, six, one)

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

9-8-2-7

(nine, eight, two, seven)

1-2-5-0

(one, two, five, zero)

1-0-3-0

(one, zero, three, zero)

08-09-19-22-23, Cash Ball: 4

(eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Cash Ball: four)

04-08-17-35-42

(four, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

9-6-1-2-1

(nine, six, one, two, one)

8-6-8-7-7

(eight, six, eight, seven, seven)

04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

