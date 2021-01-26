Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

5-0-2-5

(five, zero, two, five)

5-3-1-3

(five, three, one, three)

19-24-38-40-60, Cash Ball: 2

(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty, sixty; Cash Ball: two)

8-4-2-9-2

(eight, four, two, nine, two)

7-9-3-1-5

(seven, nine, three, one, five)

29-49-56-66-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

