By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-9-9

(six, nine, nine)

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

8-1-6-9

(eight, one, six, nine)

6-0-0-0

(six, zero, zero, zero)

24-32-35-43-55, Cash Ball: 4

(twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-three, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)

1-2-1-1-2

(one, two, one, one, two)

4-8-4-2-5

(four, eight, four, two, five)

10-12-23-25-31-40

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

