Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

05-14-17-38-40

(five, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.04 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

January 19, 2021 12:22 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

January 19, 2021 12:22 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

January 19, 2021 12:22 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 18, 2021 10:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

January 18, 2021 10:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

January 18, 2021 7:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service