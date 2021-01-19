Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-14-17-38-40
(five, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.04 million
