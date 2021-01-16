Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-3-3
(zero, three, three)
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
0-3-9
(zero, three, nine)
1-6-9-7
(one, six, nine, seven)
8-6-6-8
(eight, six, six, eight)
5-8-2-6
(five, eight, two, six)
10-18-37-38-51, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, eighteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)
07-10-15-18-39
(seven, ten, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $460,000
8-5-9-5-8
(eight, five, nine, five, eight)
9-7-6-2-7
(nine, seven, six, two, seven)
03-11-12-38-43, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4
(three, eleven, twelve, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $750 million
Estimated jackpot: $640 million
Comments