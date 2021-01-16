Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-3-3

(zero, three, three)

9-0-2

(nine, zero, two)

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

1-6-9-7

(one, six, nine, seven)

8-6-6-8

(eight, six, six, eight)

5-8-2-6

(five, eight, two, six)

10-18-37-38-51, Cash Ball: 1

(ten, eighteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)

07-10-15-18-39

(seven, ten, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $460,000

8-5-9-5-8

(eight, five, nine, five, eight)

9-7-6-2-7

(nine, seven, six, two, seven)

03-11-12-38-43, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

(three, eleven, twelve, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

