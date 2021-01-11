Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-05-13-27-34

(three, five, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $216,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

January 10, 2021 11:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

January 10, 2021 11:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 10, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

January 10, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 10, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 10, 2021 7:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service