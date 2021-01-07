Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

7-2-5

(seven, two, five)

9-3-1-8

(nine, three, one, eight)

0-6-1-0

(zero, six, one, zero)

32-36-47-55-57, Cash Ball: 3

(thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)

19-29-38-39-42

(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two)

7-5-6-8-9

(seven, five, six, eight, nine)

5-6-6-0-8

(five, six, six, zero, eight)

04-12-13-30-43-46

(four, twelve, thirteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

