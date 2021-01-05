Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

09-13-26-32-41

(nine, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $574,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

January 05, 2021 12:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

January 05, 2021 12:04 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

January 05, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

January 04, 2021 11:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

January 04, 2021 11:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

January 04, 2021 7:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service