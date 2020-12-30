Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

10-15-24-32-39

(ten, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $241,000

