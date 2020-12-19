Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-16-29-30-40
(one, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $392,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-16-29-30-40
(one, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $392,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments