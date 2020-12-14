Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:

06-08-15-42-43-45

(six, eight, fifteen, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

SC Lottery

December 14, 2020 11:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

December 14, 2020 8:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

December 14, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

December 14, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

December 14, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 14, 2020 7:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service