Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-2-2

(zero, two, two)

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

4-8-2

(four, eight, two)

8-8-6-9

(eight, eight, six, nine)

4-8-8-7

(four, eight, eight, seven)

0-7-9-6

(zero, seven, nine, six)

04-25-26-35-36, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six; Cash Ball: four)

07-17-25-27-41

(seven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $495,000

1-0-9-2-7

(one, zero, nine, two, seven)

5-6-6-5-8

(five, six, six, five, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

Estimated jackpot: $202 million

