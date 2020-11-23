Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
4-0-8
(four, zero, eight)
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
8-8-6-9
(eight, eight, six, nine)
4-8-8-7
(four, eight, eight, seven)
0-7-9-6
(zero, seven, nine, six)
04-25-26-35-36, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six; Cash Ball: four)
07-17-25-27-41
(seven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $495,000
1-0-9-2-7
(one, zero, nine, two, seven)
5-6-6-5-8
(five, six, six, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
Estimated jackpot: $202 million
