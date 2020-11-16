Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
01-09-13-27-34-38
(one, nine, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
GA Lottery.
