Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
7-4-5-5
(seven, four, five, five)
9-9-8-9
(nine, nine, eight, nine)
10-27-40-45-49, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, twenty-seven, forty, forty-five, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
9-0-5-9-3
(nine, zero, five, nine, three)
5-0-9-6-7
(five, zero, nine, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
