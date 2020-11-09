Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
9-6-7
(nine, six, seven)
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
2-7-6
(two, seven, six)
0-2-8-4
(zero, two, eight, four)
4-6-8-7
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(four, six, eight, seven)
7-6-6-1
(seven, six, six, one)
19-30-38-41-55, Cash Ball: 1
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-one, fifty-five; Cash Ball: one)
04-09-20-25-32
(four, nine, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $656,000
7-4-7-9-3
(seven, four, seven, nine, three)
1-8-5-8-6
(one, eight, five, eight, six)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
Comments