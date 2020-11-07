Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-5-7
(six, five, seven)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
9-7-4-9
(nine, seven, four, nine)
0-9-0-8
(zero, nine, zero, eight)
02-03-18-43-49, Cash Ball: 3
(two, three, eighteen, forty-three, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
6-3-7-1-7
(six, three, seven, one, seven)
6-2-1-6-5
(six, two, one, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
