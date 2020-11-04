Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-6-1
(five, six, one)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
9-7-5-4
(nine, seven, five, four)
2-3-6-2
(two, three, six, two)
11-23-34-39-54, Cash Ball: 3
(eleven, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
8-2-5-0-9
(eight, two, five, zero, nine)
9-3-8-9-8
(nine, three, eight, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
