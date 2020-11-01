Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
9-6-3-8
(nine, six, three, eight)
6-5-9-8
(six, five, nine, eight)
02-12-28-50-60, Cash Ball: 1
(two, twelve, twenty-eight, fifty, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
5-2-5-6-3
(five, two, five, six, three)
3-3-3-0-9
(three, three, three, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
