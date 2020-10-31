Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-15-21-29-33

(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

