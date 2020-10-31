Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-15-21-29-33
(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game.
Comments