Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-2-9
(six, two, nine)
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
4-0-1-0
(four, zero, one, zero)
2-7-4-1
(two, seven, four, one)
24-33-35-39-40, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty; Cash Ball: one)
9-8-1-8-7
(nine, eight, one, eight, seven)
1-8-6-0-4
(one, eight, six, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
02-06-40-42-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(two, six, forty, forty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
