SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
14-19-34-39-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
09-27-28-31-34, Power-Up: 2
(nine, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
5-0-7-6
(five, zero, seven, six)
5-0-2-8
(five, zero, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
